Netanyahu aide in leaked recording: ‘Hate is what unites our camp’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s senior aide Natan Eshel said that “hate is what unites” the right-wing camp led by the Likud party and that negative campaigning works well on “non-Ashkenazi voters” in a leaked recording exposed by Channel 12 on Saturday.

Eshel, a former Netanyahu chief of staff who resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct, continues to provide service to the premier, leading the previous two coalition negotiations over the past year.

In the newly revealed recording, he can be heard discussing the party’s campaign strategy with an unnamed person whom he is trying to recruit as a political advisor, according to the report. In the tape, Eshel says that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit’s decision to indict Netanyahu in three corruption cases actually helped the premier in his campaign. “He went up by 20 percent” Eshel recalls, though it was unclear what numbers he was referring to.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“If you haven’t stolen, what exactly have you come [into politics] for? We’ve checked this. And to my shock, they [the public] do not understand [this notion] of going into politics to do what’s good for the nation. You go into politics in order to steal and you need to be a man,” Eshel claims, not yet specifying which public he was referring to.

“Now, in this public, I’ll call it… non-Ashkenazi…What gets them worked up? Why do they hate the press?…They hate everything and we’ve succeeded in whipping up that hatred. Hatred is what unites our camp,” Eshel says plainly.

The Netanyahu confidante then goes on to explain that Miri Regev is “excellent” at “stirring up” supporters. Eshel recognized that Regev is “a beast” but works effectively as if she were standing in a stadium at a soccer match and waving her hands in order to drum up the crowd.

Asked to comment on the leaked recording, Eshel said he would not respond to “lies,” though it was unclear what exactly could not have been true about a recording of his own voice.

The Likud party appeared to recognize that the recording was indeed real, but asserted in a statement that “it is impossible to compare Nathan Eshel’s erroneous private opinion when he has no role in the Likud campaign to the shocking testimony of Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz’s senior adviser, Israel Bachar, who says Gantz is a danger to Israel and does not deserve to be prime minister.”

Bachar, in a recording leaked to Channel 12 on Thursday, could be heard saying that Gantz does not have the courage to attack Iran and could pose a danger to Israel’s security

Blue and White for its part said the Eshel recording shows what the Netanyahu aide “really thinks of Likud voters.”

“It is Netanyahu’s spirit that is poisoning Israel. It will be over in two days. Bibi, go home! the centrist party added.

This isn’t the first time this month that Eshel found himself in hot water over a leaked recording.

Last week, Netanyahu was forced to apologize to a prominent religious-Zionist rabbi Chaim Druckman after Eshel was recorded mocking him and the Yamina party that views him as a religious leader.

In the recording, Eshel appears to mock Druckman with the dismissive Yiddish prefix “sh,” calling him “Druckman and Shmuckman.”

Eshel later explained in a statement that he had spoken in “slang” and meant nothing by the comment.

Eshel is also heard in the same recording trying to convince the head of the right-wing extremist Otzma Yehudit (Jewish Power) party, Itamar Ben Gvir, to bow out of the race.

Otzma Yehudit has repeatedly failed to make it into the Knesset and was kept out of the Yamina alliance of right-wing parties when it was formed last month by Yamina’s leader Naftali Bennett. Bennett attributed it to the fact that Ben Gvir is a supporter of Baruch Goldstein, the mass-murderer who carried out the 1994 terror attack at the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hebron in which 29 Muslim worshipers were killed.