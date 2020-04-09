Nick Cave reschedules June concert in Israel; Chili Peppers likely to cancel

It’s concert cancellation season, due to the coronavirus.

While the Red Hot Chili Peppers haven’t yet canceled their June 10 concert in Tel Aviv’s Ganei Yehoshua, it’s more than likely that the show will be postponed or canceled, the band stated on Instagram.

“We are awaiting the advice and direction of each government and health authority,” wrote the band on its Red Hot Summer Tour Instagram account. “It is likely that the remaining shows on the RHS tour will be postponed or cancelled.”

So far, the band has canceled all performances through April 26, adding that ticket holders will receive a full refund.

Dear everyone around the world: WE LOVE YOU. WE ARE THINKING ABOUT YOU. WE MISS YOU. WE MISS PLAYING MUSIC FOR YOU. STAY… פורסם על ידי ‏‎Red Hot Chili Peppers‎‏ ב- יום רביעי, 8 באפריל 2020

Meanwhile, Australian musician Nick Cave has postponed his June 17 concert in Tel Aviv, part of a UK and European tour from April through June.

The June 17 concert has been rescheduled for June 7, 2021 in Tel Aviv, announced promoter Shuki Weiss.

The rescheduling process was one between the artist and promoters, stated Weiss, adding that organizers were still aiming to offer concertgoers a great experience.

All tickets purchased for the June 17 Nick Cave concert will be honored for June 7, 2021.