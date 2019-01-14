Nir Barkat registers for Likud primaries, officially entering national politics

Former Jerusalem mayor Nir Barkat registered on Monday for the Likud party primaries scheduled for next month, marking his official entry into national politics after a decade at the helm of Israel’s capital city.

“I am excited to serve the State of Israel and the people of Israel, to put my shoulder to the wheel and harness my skills and experience in order to bolster Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu and the Likud movement in its path, which I believe in with all my heart,” Barkat said in a statement.

“Together, combined with new and old allies, we will bolster the national camp and the Likud movement for a stronger and more powerful Israel,” he said.

The primaries are scheduled for February 5.

In March, Barkat formally announced that he would not seek a third term as Jerusalem’s mayor and that, as many expected, he would instead run for the Knesset on the Likud party ticket.

Barkat, 58, who joined the ruling party in 2015, is a longtime backer of Netanyahu.