'No Jews or sluts allowed' daubed on French street named for Holocaust survivor
'No Jews or sluts allowed' daubed on French street named for Holocaust survivor

Police search for men who allegedly assaulted painter wearing shirt with inscription of Israel and used his paint to write graffiti on a Strasbourg street

By Cnaan Liphshiz Today, 10:02 pm 0 Edit
Illustrative: Police officers stand guard after a knife attack August 23, 2018 in Trappes, west of Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)
Illustrative: Police officers stand guard after a knife attack August 23, 2018 in Trappes, west of Paris. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

JTA — Police in France are looking for men who allegedly assaulted a painter for wearing a shirt with an Israel inscription and using his paint to write “no Jews or sluts allowed” on a Strasbourg street.

The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon, Les Dernieres Nouvelles d’Alsace newspaper reported. The artist, who was not named, did not sustain any serious injuries in the attack.

The alleged victim is a graffiti artist that the municipality hired on a freelance basis to decorate electricity boxes near Leon Blum Street, which is named for a former French prime minister who was Jewish and a Holocaust survivor.

After the artist fled, the assailants used the paint to write the slur on the pavement of the intersection of Leon Blum and Vauban streets.

