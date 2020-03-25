Officials agree to new coronavirus restrictions, details yet to be announced

Israeli officials approved new restrictions to stem the coronavirus outbreak in the early hours of Wednesday morning after some six hours of talks.

The details of the new restrictions were not immediately released but will take effect on Wednesday evening, according to Hebrew media reports.

Long hours of talks were held Monday and Tuesday, and incessant media reports anticipated imminent new restrictions on public movement, including a possible complete lockdown for elderly people, but an announcement of the new regulations, scheduled for Tuesday evening, was not made.

The new rules might reportedly also include a ban on outdoor exercise and a limit on residents from strolling more than 100 meters away from their homes. They could also see new restrictions on restaurant takeouts and public transportation further scaled back, if not halted entirely, the various unconfirmed reports said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier Tuesday that restaurants will still be permitted to deliver food under the new rules, but self pick-up would be barred.

The prime minister also decided to exempt urgent trips to veterinarians from the new restrictions on movement and allow deliveries of pet food.

The announcement of the new measures came after Israel recorded two more fatalities from the virus Tuesday, bringing the total to three. There have been 1,930 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country.

Over the past few weeks, the government has ordered increasingly severe restrictions on public life, with schools, universities, and leisure centers shuttered and Israelis ordered to remain inside as much as possible.

Israel on Sunday put in place new measures aimed at enforcing the social distancing rules, but many Israelis have continued to venture out, for work or leisure, leading officials to warn that a full lockdown enforced by police and the army could be in the offing.

The Health Ministry has been pushing for a full lockdown, according to Hebrew media reports, but the Finance Ministry has pushed back, warning of the economic consequences of such a move.