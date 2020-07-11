Online retailer Shein stops selling swastika necklace after backlash
search
home page

Online retailer Shein stops selling swastika necklace after backlash

Incident comes days after company apologizes for selling Muslim prayer mats as ‘fringe carpets’

By Ben Sales Today, 8:02 am 0 Edit
The swastika necklace for sale on the Shein website, July 10, 2020 (Screen grab via JTA)
The swastika necklace for sale on the Shein website, July 10, 2020 (Screen grab via JTA)

JTA — Shein, an online women’s clothing retailer, was selling a swastika necklace until it faced a social media backlash.

The company is no longer selling the necklace, according to BuzzFeed News.

The Metal Swastika Pendant Necklace, which sold for $2.50, was literally a gold-colored swastika on a chain.

It’s the second time in the past several days that Shein has taken heat for selling an offensive item. On Sunday, the company apologized for selling Muslim prayer mats as “fringe carpets.”

According to BuzzFeed, Shein formed a product review committee to prevent future errors of this nature.

read more:
comments