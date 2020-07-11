Online retailer Shein stops selling swastika necklace after backlash
Incident comes days after company apologizes for selling Muslim prayer mats as ‘fringe carpets’
JTA — Shein, an online women’s clothing retailer, was selling a swastika necklace until it faced a social media backlash.
The company is no longer selling the necklace, according to BuzzFeed News.
The Metal Swastika Pendant Necklace, which sold for $2.50, was literally a gold-colored swastika on a chain.
It’s the second time in the past several days that Shein has taken heat for selling an offensive item. On Sunday, the company apologized for selling Muslim prayer mats as “fringe carpets.”
According to BuzzFeed, Shein formed a product review committee to prevent future errors of this nature.
