Park Police step up security at US landmarks after killing of Iran general

The United States Park Police said it was stepping up patrols and vigilance at landmarks and icons in three major American metropolitan areas as a result of mounting tensions with Iran.

The agency is responsible for protecting some of the major federal sites in Washington, New York and San Francisco. Those include the Lincoln and Jefferson memorials, the Washington Monument and the Statue of Liberty.

Sgt. Eduardo Delgado, a spokesman for the Park Police, said the agency will have increased visibility and vigilance at different icons, though he declined to discuss specifics.

The move follows the US targeted killing in Iraq of Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani. Iran and its allies have vowed revenge and threatened the US and Israel.

Separately, Arlington National Cemetery said on Twitter that it would be increasing its security and intensifying its identification checks.

US President Donald Trump says he ordered Friday’s strike on Soleimani to prevent a conflict. His administration says Soleimani was plotting a series of attacks that endangered American troops and officials.

The United States is sending nearly 3,000 more army troops to the Mideast as reinforcements, defense officials said Friday.

Israel has reportedly raised its security alert at missions worldwide, and the IDF has heightened its alert, amid Iranian revenge threats.

Israel will convene its security cabinet on Sunday in the wake of Iranian threats to avenge Soleimani.

Security experts have also warned Iran could retaliate using cyberattacks.