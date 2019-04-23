Philippine citizen stabbed to death in Tel Aviv, 2 others injured

A Filipino citizen in his 30s was found stabbed to death in a Tel Aviv apartment Monday night.

First responders found a woman in her 50s in the same apartment with moderate stab wounds to her upper body, and a 20-year-old man was found unconscious and severely wounded on the street outside the apartment in the south Tel Aviv neighborhood of Neve Sha’anan.

The 20-year-old was wounded in a fight, and the man who was killed was a national of the Philippines who was working in Israel, according to Hebrew media reports.

The connection between the two incidents was unclear.

The man in his 30s was declared dead on the scene, and the two injured were brought to Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Hospital for treatment, a spokesman for the Magen David Adom emergency services said.

The police were on the scene and had opened an investigation into the incident.