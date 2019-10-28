Pittsburgh Steelers to hold moment of silence to remember synagogue victims

The Pittsburgh Steelers will hold a moment of silence at the start of its Monday night game to remember the victims of the attack on the Tree of Life synagogue building.

“On this anniversary of the tragic day in our city when innocent people were gunned down in the Tree of Life Synagogue, we pause to offer our thoughts and prayers for the families of those who lost their lives as well as those who survived that terrible day, Since that day our community has resolved to stay stronger than hate and anti-Semitism,” Steelers President Art Rooney II said in a statement released on Sunday, which announced the moment of silence.

The Steelers held a moment of silence the day after the Oct. 27, 2018 attack, and edited the team logo to include a Star of David, next to the words, “Stronger Than Hate.” The team later donated $70,000 raised by the “Stronger Than Hate” campaign to the victims of the attack.

“Hatred and discrimination have no place in Pittsburgh or anywhere else. Today and every day, we are #StrongerThanHate,” the Pittsburgh Penguins hockey team tweeted on Sunday. The tweet included a video about the city and its rejection of hate.

“Today, we honor the victims of the Tree of Life tragedy. Their memory will always be a reminder that hatred has no place in our world,” the Pittsburgh Pirates baseball team tweeted, using the #StrongerThanHate hashtag.