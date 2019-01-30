PM tells Lithuanian leader they are ‘forging bridge from past to future’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday met with his Lithuanian counterpart, Saulius Skvernelis, and the two discussed cooperation in the technology, trade, business and tourism sectors.

Ahead of the meeting Netanyahu highlighted the two countries’ signing of “a declaration of intent to increase our cooperation in cybersecurity” and called it “just one example of the growing cooperation between us.”

Noting the Jewish people’s tragic past in Lithuania, with almost the entire population “murdered by the Nazis and their collaborators” during the Holocaust, Netanyahu said that the “utterly defenseless” Jews now had “a secure, powerful country.”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Citing his own Lithuanian ancestry, he said the two leaders were now forging “a bridge from the past to the future.”