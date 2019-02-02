Amid riots in northern village, police arrest two with 100 Molotov cocktails

Two young men were arrested Friday night on suspicion of attacking and lightly wounding police officers in Kafr Manda, near Nazareth.

Police said the two were caught while preparing Molotov cocktails, and were found to possess around 100 Molotov cocktails ready for use, as well as containers of lighter fluid and and dozens of fireworks.

The pair were taken in for questioning.

The northern Arab village has seen clashes between families in the past week over the results of recent municipal elections, with brawlers firing fireworks, hurling rocks and starting fires.