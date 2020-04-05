Pop star Pink, recovered from COVID-19, donates $1M to fight virus

JTA — Jewish US pop star Pink and her 3-year-old son have recovered from the coronavirus, she announced Saturday on Twitter.

She and her son Jameson were sheltering at home in Los Angeles when they began experiencing symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago, she wrote in a series of tweets.

A retest in recent days came back negative, she said.

She added that she was donating $1 million to fight the coronavirus: $500,000 each to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia and the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency Covid-19 Crisis Fund.

The donation to Temple, she wrote, was in honor of her mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center.

“Thank you to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes!” wrote Pink, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore.

She also took aim at the Trump administration’s handling of the pandemic.

“It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real,” she said in the tweet.