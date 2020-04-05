Pop star Pink, recovered from COVID-19, donates $1M to fight virus
search
home page
Just give me a reason

Pop star Pink, recovered from COVID-19, donates $1M to fight virus

US singer says she and her 3-year-old son contracted the coronavirus in Los Angeles; condemns Trump’s handling of crisis

By Marcy Oster Today, 11:49 pm 0 Edit
US singer Pink attends The BRIT Awards 2019 held at The O2 Arena in London, February 20, 2019. (Mike Marsland/ WireImage via Getty Images/via JTA)
US singer Pink attends The BRIT Awards 2019 held at The O2 Arena in London, February 20, 2019. (Mike Marsland/ WireImage via Getty Images/via JTA)

JTA — Jewish US pop star Pink and her 3-year-old son have recovered from the coronavirus, she announced Saturday on Twitter.

She and her son Jameson were sheltering at home in Los Angeles when they began experiencing symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19 two weeks ago, she wrote in a series of tweets.

A retest in recent days came back negative, she said.

She added that she was donating $1 million to fight the coronavirus: $500,000 each to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia and the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency Covid-19 Crisis Fund.

The donation to Temple, she wrote, was in honor of her mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center.

“Thank you to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes!” wrote Pink, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore.

She also took aim at the Trump administration’s handling of the pandemic.

“It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real,” she said in the tweet.

read more:
comments