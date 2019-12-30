Putin thanks Trump for helping foil terrorist acts in Russia
Based on US information, security forces detain two Russians suspected of preparing to carry out terrorist acts in St. Petersburg

By AP Today, 2:24 am 0 Edit
US President Donald Trump, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hand at the beginning of a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, Monday, July 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke with US President Donald Trump on Sunday to thank him for information that Putin said helped Russia foil terrorist attacks over the New Year’s holiday, the Kremlin said.

Putin thanked Trump “for information transmitted through the special services that helped prevent the completion of terrorist acts in Russia,” the Kremlin said in a brief statement posted on its website.

Based on the US information, the Russian security forces detained two Russians suspected of preparing to carry out terrorist acts in St. Petersburg during the upcoming holiday, state news agency Tass reported, citing the Federal Security Service.

The security service said it obtained the information from its “American partners.” It said it seized material from the suspects that confirms they were preparing terrorist acts, with no further details.

An aerial view of Lomonosov Bridge through the Fontanka River with light decoration for the New Year and Orthodox Christmas celebrations in St.Petersburg, Russia, Monday, Dec. 17, 2018. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)

There was no immediate comment from the White House.

