Restaurants shut again, for now, amid chaotic power struggle over virus closures

Restaurants across the country were closed again from 5 a.m. Tuesday as a government coronavirus order went into effect, taking breakfast off the table. Brunch, however, was still a maybe.

After several days of chaotic, bungled attempts to limit eateries to take-away and delivery service only, the situation was still unclear Tuesday morning, with a lawmaker threatening to overturn the cabinet decision after just a few hours and restaurateurs warning of open insurrection.

The initial closure order was announced early Friday morning and was to take effect at 5 p.m. that day. But many restaurants vowed to stay open, panning the short notice they were given, after already having spent large sums to stock up for the weekend. The pressure led Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu backtrack at the last moment and push off the planned closure from Friday to Tuesday morning.

But desperate restaurateurs, warning they faced complete economic ruin and railing against inconsistent government decisions, continued to threaten to defy the government and keep their establishments open.

In a bid to reach a compromise, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein presented a plan that would allow restaurants to serve up to 30 people in out door seating. But in talks that went to midnight Monday with MK Yifat Shasha-Biton, chair of the Knesset Coronavirus Committee that must approve these measures, they failed to reach an agreement.

Shasha-Biton, from the ruling Likud party, has already proved a thorn in the side of the government when she reversed a government order to close outdoor swimming pools and gyms last Sunday.

And then her committee voted Monday to keep pools and beaches open on weekends, contrary to a cabinet decision last week that would see those locations included in weekend closures aimed at halting a recent surge in infections.

Shasha-Biton was demanding that restaurants also be allowed to serve people indoors up to 35 % capacity, similar to what hotels are allowed.

When both she and Edelstein refused to budge, the original decision went into effect and eateries had to close from 5 a.m. But Shasha-Biton promised she would order them reopened when her committee convened at 10 a.m Tuesday morning, saying government decisions were not being made in a logical manner.

“I don’t understand how decisions are made. I fear that we are losing the public who don’t understand the logic of what we are doing,” she told the Ynet website.

The Coronavirus Committee was on Sunday given data on 1,474 cases of contagion traced by the Health Ministry; only 10 of them originated in restaurants.

Meanwhile, some restaurant owners, including prominent chefs and owners of well-known eateries in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, continued to threaten to keep their businesses open on Tuesday and beyond.

“Until they communicate the reasons for the closure, until they present data and give us a horizon for compensation, I am not closing,” chef Asaf Doktor, who owns three Tel Aviv restaurants, told Channel 12 on Sunday.

Restaurant and bar owners were planning to hold a “protest” meal for the needy outside the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem on Tuesday.

“We are going to Jerusalem because we understood the government isn’t caring for us,” Doktor said. “They’re closing us on a whim, without data backing it up, without logic. We are alone.

“So we will go to Jerusalem to hand out food to the needy, because soon we will be needy too. Solidarity will save us from collapsing.”

Some restaurateurs are said to be demanding that the government agree to compensate them in advance, in exchange for compliance with the law. They have reportedly made various proposals such as reducing property taxes and other levies, payments to quarantined workers and more.

“The decision to close restaurants is ridiculous and illogical. There is no scientific study that shows high infection rates in restaurants, but the opposite,” another rebel owner told the Ynet news site, preferring to remain anonymous.

Tomer Mor, who heads the group behind the protest, said that “restaurateurs from all over the country are helpless and see their businesses closed while they have to provide for their families. There is great frustration driving people to action to save their livelihoods.”

On Friday, facing widespread threats to defy government orders, Netanyahu at the last minute backtracked on a decision to shut down all eateries, with the exception of deliveries and takeaways, from 5 p.m. that day, delaying the implementation of the open-ended ban until Tuesday morning, his office said.

The government order had only been approved Thursday night and was met with significant resistance among restaurateurs, who complained that the move, which they called “illegal,” would cause massive financial losses and food waste and that insufficient time was provided for the affected businesses to prepare themselves for the new restrictions.

Many had threatened to remain open in acts of civil disobedience.

The last-minute about-turn had also been met with frustration from many restaurant owners, who said they had let go of staff and destroyed food in preparation for the closure.

Earlier this month, the Health Ministry released a document ranking daily activities in terms of their danger of exposure to the coronavirus which listed dining at indoor bars and restaurants as a high-risk activity.

On Friday morning, Hagai Levine, head of the Israeli Association of Public Health Physicians, criticized the government for ordering restrictions “without any epidemiological basis” and making the decision to close beaches starting next week, noting the virus was likely to spread in closed areas rather than in open ones.

“National security is also mental and economic health,” Levine, an epidemiologist with the Hadassah School of Public Health, told the Kan public broadcaster. “A lockdown in homes can achieve the opposite goal and increase infections.”