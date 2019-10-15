Sarah Silverman films late-night pilot series for HBO

JTA — Jewish comedian Sarah Silverman is filming a late-night pilot series for HBO.

She described it in a statement as “weighing in on the mishigas of the week and taking live video calls.”

“I’m as passionate talking about my face-washing routine as I am talking about why billionaires cost us money,” Silverman also said. “Nothing’s off the table and nothing’s too high or low brow for me. I mean – look at my face – I’m literally all brow.”

Silverman, Judd Apatow and Amy Zvi are executive producers on the pilot, Deadline Hollywood reported.

Silverman hosted a talk show, “I Love You, America” at Hulu, for one season last year.

She currently is adapting her best-selling memoir, “The Bedwetter: Stories of Courage, Redemption, and Pee,” into a musical scheduled to open in 2020.