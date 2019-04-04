Shas: Blue and White would relocate gay pride parade to Western Wall

The ultra-Orthodox Shas party has released a campaign ad ominously warning that a Blue and White-led government will relocate the gay pride parade in Jerusalem to the Western Wall and allow pork sold in Israel’s malls.

Featuring a baritone voice-over striking a threatening tone, the fear-mongering ad targeting religious voters also claims the party led by former IDF chief Benny Gantz will see bread sold in supermarkets on the Passover holiday and government child subsidies canceled.

Shas has been flailing the polls ahead of the April 9 election, with some surveys indicating it is hovering near the electoral threshold.

Its party leader Aryeh Deri has vowed he will not join a Blue and White government after the national vote, though he defended its leader Gantz at a recent rally. Deri derided Gantz, however, for “adopting the platform” of its second-in-command, Yesh Atid’s Yair Lapid.

אין אחד ברשימת ש"ס לכנסת שמאמין שאם לפיד ינצח, יהיה חזיר בכל הקניונים או מצעד הגאווה בכותל המערבי. הפחדה צעד אחד רחוק מידי מבית היוצר של ש"ס pic.twitter.com/P4qlOz6fHz — יקי אדמקר (@YakiAdamker) April 3, 2019

The Blue and White party platform is more liberal on religion and state issues, supporting public transportation on Shabbat and canceling the “mini-market law” prohibiting certain trade on Saturdays; pledging to pass legislation permitting same-sex civil unions and surrogacy by same-sex couples; and vowing to implement a stalled deal to build an egalitarian prayer platform at the Western Wall.

It stakes no position on pervasive pork shawarma, LGBT gatherings at the Western Wall, or hint at an anti-matzah bias, however.