Short-staffed healthcare system to get 2,000 new nurses, 400 more doctors

The health and finance ministries announced Monday evening they would increase the number of medical workers in the state-run healthcare system, in a bid to end a strike by nurses over manpower shortages.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein and Finance Minister Israel Katz agreed to hire 2,000 more nurses and 400 doctors and purchase additional medical equipment “to enable optimal coping with the challenges of the coronavirus,” according to a joint statement.

A further 700 administrative officials and other health workers will be hired to help staff coronavirus wards at hospitals, the statement said.

The ministers also agreed to spend billions of shekels to boost COVID-19 testing levels for the winter and to purchase more flu shots and equipment to improve health maintenance organizations’ telemedicine capabilities. The statement didn’t say specifically how much would be allocated to these areas.

There was no immediate reaction to the announcement from the National Nurses Union.

Earlier Monday, nurses launched a general strike after last-ditch talks with the Treasury seeking to prevent the strike failed.

The nurses say manpower shortages have made it impossible to continue their work.

The Health Ministry said Sunday that there were 813 nurses in quarantine, with the Ynet news site reporting that there had been no additional staff additions even as hospitals open more coronavirus wards.

The protest received the support of Edelstein, who on Monday acknowledged the chronic shortage of nurses in Israel and called on the Treasury to help solve it.

“The manpower shortage isn’t only due to the coronavirus,” he said during a tour of Tel Aviv’s Ichilov Medical Center.

The National Nurses Union initially declared a labor dispute last month, stating that nurses’ heavy workload detracted from their ability to provide proper care to patients.

Nurses across Israel also went on strike last summer, protesting what they said at the time were poor working conditions, heavy caseloads and low standards of care.

Also on Monday evening, Health Ministry statistics showed 1,641 new coronavirus infections had been diagnosed in the past 24 hours.

There were 264 people in serious condition from the virus, 80 of them on ventilators, according to the ministry figures. Another 122 were in moderate condition, with the rest showing mild or no symptoms.

Out of 51,676 infections confirmed since the start of the pandemic, 29,201 were active.

There were no new fatalities, with the national death roll remaining at 415.

The increase came after the Health Ministry said 1,008 new cases were recorded on Sunday, down markedly from recent daily increases.

The Coronavirus National Information and Knowledge Center, a government body operating under the IDF Military Intelligence Directorate in cooperation with the Health Ministry, has noted that though there has consistently been a decrease in new cases after weekends — when testing levels typically drop — the number of tests performed this weekend “decreased significantly from the trend” of recent weeks.

While the number of new cases per day dropped to the low dozens by May, Israel has seen a surge in infections since it reopened schools, rolled back limitations on movement and eased most restrictions on the economy. The government has reimposed far-reaching restrictions in a bid to halt the continued rise in new infections, but is at odds with the Knesset on the extent of the new measures.