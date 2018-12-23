Sick synagogue worshipers suspect teens poisoned the kugel

Religious leaders at a synagogue in the Beitar Illit settlement accused local youth of spraying their kiddush kugel with insecticide, after a number of worshipers were sick after consuming the baked casserole, which was served at the communal meal following Saturday morning services.

Officials at the Darchei Hayim synagogue told the ultra-Orthodox Kikar Hashabbat news site that upon noticing that the kugel smelled foul, worshipers entered the kitchen and found a can of K-300 insecticide lying on the floor.

The synagogue officials said they have no known communal enemies and the growing assumption is that the kugel-tampering was carried out as a prank by local teens, who were wandering the town, bored, the night before.

The officials were considering filing a police complaint, but, as of Sunday evening, had yet to do so.

The report did not specify how many congregants fell ill following the consumption of the kugel, and synagogue officials could not be reached for comment.