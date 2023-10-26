Best Male Enhancement Pills UK [2023]

If you’ve tried Googling male enhancement pills, you’ve probably come across dozens of sex pills, each flaunting their ability to boost libido and stamina

Unfortunately, many fly-by-night manufacturers take advantage of your sexual inadequacy anxiety to sell ineffective products. Add the general lack of regulated manufacturing and 3rd-party testing, and there’s no telling if the products work.

In this article, we’ll look at 4 of the best sex pills for men in the UK and the companies that manufacture them. We’ll also share details of the ingredients that go into them, effective dosage, and 3rd-party testing so you make informed choices.

Best Male Enhancement Pills UK

We’ve ranked these pills as follows

#1 – Max Performer – Best Male Enhancement Pills Overall

#2 – Ultraload – Best for Bigger Ejaculations

#3 – Performer 8 – Best for Sexual Performance

#4 – Male Extra – Best for Libido

#1 – Max Performer – Best Male Enhancement Pills Overall

As a non-prescription sexual health supplement, Max Performer is renowned in the industry. It was formulated to help males improve their sex life by boosting libido and sexual performance.

Max Performer may boost the flow of blood and testosterone levels, consequently elevating your mood and drive and encouraging harder erections.

Manufacturer Info

Max Performer was invented by Silver Blade Nutrition Ltd, a London-based company established in 2015.

How It Works

Max Power contains multiple botanical ingredients alongside complex vitamins and minerals aimed at helping people who feel less energised and experience less sexual arousal perform better. These ingredients include:

Horny Goats Weed

Zinc

Cordyceps

Maca

Red Korean Ginseng

Bioperine

Selenium

Pantothenic Acid, Niacin, Iron, Pyridoxine HCl, Cyanocobalamin, and Riboflavin

Several ingredients, like the Horny Goats Weed, Cordyceps, Maca, and Ginseng, may benefit male sexual health.

According to the company’s official website, Max Performer’s carefully assembled ingredients are backed by research and clinical trials, making them safe for use.

Our findings indicate that Max Performer is relatively safe for most healthy males.

If you are taking medication or have a medical condition, we recommend checking with your doctor first.

The manufacturer recommends taking two tablets daily with a 7-14-day break every three or four months to maximise the product’s effectiveness. It will help ensure your body doesn’t become immune to the effects.

Max Performer manufacturer recommends consistently taking Max Performer daily for 90 days for optimal results. You may start feeling the pill’s effects within a couple of days.

Pros

It contains ingredients that may be beneficial for male sexual health

Uses natural ingredients, which may help minimise side effects

Free shipping from the UK warehouse.

Free delivery on all orders

Discreet packaging

Multiple payment options

100-day money-back guarantee

Cons

It may be unsuitable for people with existing medical conditions.

#2 – Ultraload – Best for Bigger Ejaculations

This premium dietary supplement is geared toward building semen volume, boosting orgasm intensity, and creating powerful ejaculations. Like several other male enhancement supplements, Ultraload relies on quality ingredients to heighten male sexual performance.

Users may enjoy increased libido and erections and enhanced semen volume for powerful ejaculations.

Manufacturer Info

Performance Naturals Ltd manufactures Ultraload. The company is based in London, UK, and the United States.

How It Works

The team behind Ultraload understands the role of Nitric Oxide in relaxing penile muscles to allow greater blood flow for sustained erection and maximised orgasm intensity. This explains the use of L-citruline and pine bark to aid the secretion of nitric oxide.

The ingredients that go into Ultraload include:

Shilajit (Primavie®)

Black Maca

L-Citrulline

Pine Bark Extract

Zinc Citrate

B6-Pyridoxal 5’ phosphate

B23 – Methylcobalamin

Bioperine®

These ingredients may also boost testosterone semen volume, increase energy, elevate sexual desire, and heighten penile sensations. With greater blood flow to the penis, users may enjoy enhanced stamina and more powerful ejaculations.

While the manufacturer claims that Ultraload has zero side effects, our research reveals that everyone is different. Food supplements’ side effects are always possible, depending on the person.

To get the most out of Ultraload, take three capsules daily and restrict sexual activities to every 2-3 days. The latter helps facilitate increased semen volume and keeps it from getting depleted.

Users may see results within 21 days, but the manufacturer recommends daily consumption for up to three months to optimise results.

Pros

Contains premium ingredients

Suitable for vegetarians and vegans

Clean label guarantee

Discreet purchase and packaging

100-day money-back guarantee.

Free delivery option on three boxes or more

Cons

Results may take time

#3 – Performer 8 – Best for Sexual Performance

For healthy males aged 30 and over who experience declining sexual vitality, Performer 8 might hold the answer for them. This natural supplement aims to improve sexual health, testosterone levels, stamina, and performance.

Our research revealed that users rate it as an effective and affordable solution for their sexual issues, including diminishing libido and premature ejaculation.

Manufacturer Info

Wolfson Brands manufactures performer 8. The UK-based company carries out its production processes in a GMP-certified facility.

How It Works

Using a natural herbal complex of nine ingredients, Performer 8 aims to drive sexual energy and firmer erections. Users may also enjoy higher semen volume and motility.

This potent mix of ingredients includes:

KSM-66 Ashwagandha®

Maca Root Extract

Muira Puama Extract

Pine Bark Extract

Horny Goat Weed

Grape Seed Extract

Ferrous Bisglycinate

Panax Ginseng

Glucuronolactone

Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) may contribute positively to male sexual well-being by increasing testosterone and enhancing semen quality, sperm count, and motility.

It may also help lower stress levels and assist in the production of Nitric Oxide that contributes to better blood flow, heightened sexual desire, and satisfaction.

Working with other natural ingredients, this product may help increase sexual performance.

Manufacturer claims indicate that Performer 8 has no side effects, but people’s bodies react differently to supplements. Potential side effects may include mild headaches, allergic reactions, and digestive issues.

People with medical conditions should consult their doctor before taking any pills.

Recommended dosage involves consuming three Performer 8 pills daily, preferably with your meals. Results vary from one person to the next. You’re likely to notice positive changes over a few days.

Pros

Contains science-backed natural ingredients

Soy-free and gluten-free

Suitable for vegans

Lifetime money-back guarantee

Free shipping worldwide

Discreet billing and packaging

Cons

The lifetime money-back guarantee only applies to 1 used bottle.

Results will vary.

#4 – Male Extra – Best For Libido

The Male Extra pill is a potent health supplement that fuses various ingredients to boost sexual desire, energy, and performance. It focuses on reactivating sexual energy, increasing blood flow, and delaying fatigue so users can maintain erections longer.

Manufacturer Info

Health Nutrition Ltd manufactures Male Extra. The company is based in Nottingham, UK, and has a US warehouse.

How It Works

There are no run-off-the-mill ingredients here. Male Extra has invested time to find natural and clinically tested ingredients that work. Its formula is a mix of

Pomegranate 40% Ellagic Acid

Cordyceps

L-Arginine HCL

MSM (Methyl Sulfonyl Methane)

L-Methionine

Zinc

Niacin

Zinc may be beneficial for male sexual health, while L-methionine may help to delay ejaculation.

Ellagic acid in pomegranate juice, Niacin, and sulfur-rich MSM may help elevate blood flow to the penis, ultimately improving erection quality. This combination may also help delay fatigue, improving sexual performance.

While the Male Extra pill is potentially safe, some users may experience an upset stomach, nausea, or mild headaches. Those with pre-existing medical conditions should consult their doctor first.

A daily dose of three pills with meals is the recommended dosage over 30-60 days. As the ingredients build up in your system, you’ll notice improved sexual stamina.

Pros

It contains ingredients with proven sexual benefits

Includes Zinc for improved testosterone production

Bulk purchases (3+ boxes) come with a free erection gel

Free delivery option on three boxes or more

Exceptionally discreet billing and packaging

100-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Results take time to show

Zinc dosage is relatively high.

FAQs On The Best Sex Pills For Men In The UK

Next, we look at some of the more prevalent questions raised by people looking for the best male enhancement supplements.

Are Male Enhancement Pills Legal In The UK?

Yes, male enhancement pills are legal in the UK. Unlike Ed medications used to treat Erectile Dysfunction, natural male enhancement pills are categorised as food supplements and contain various natural ingredients. Top brands use clinically proven ingredients to maximise safety. Despite their “safe for use” label, we recommend consulting a healthcare professional if you have a pre-existing medical condition.

Can You Buy Max Performer and Ultraload On Amazon UK?

We don’t recommend buying Max Performer and Ultraload on Amazon UK. Our research found multiple copycat products that ride on top-quality brands. The differences in branding are so subtle that most people are likely to miss them. We recommend buying directly from the manufacturer’s official websites to ensure you obtain genuine products.

Can You Buy Male Enhancement Pills In Shops Such As Holland And Barrett?

Unfortunately, you can not buy male enhancement pills in UK shops such as Holland and Barrett. While Holland and Barret sell single-ingredient herbs like Horny Goat Weed or Maca, none of the products sold in shops offer money-back guarantees. Unlike the brands we’ve listed above.

Final Thoughts On The Best Male Enhancement Pills UK

If you’re struggling with stamina and sexual performance, the best male enhancement pills may help counter these symptoms and help you perform better.

While top-quality brands rely on clinically proven and safe natural ingredients, they are best suited for healthy males. If you have an existing medical condition, you should consult your doctor for professional medical advice before reaching out for a sex pill, no matter how safe it seems.

With an influx of counterfeit sex pills on the market, we highly recommend purchasing from the manufacturer’s site to ensure you get the real deal.

Whether you want to boost your sexual performance, enjoy bigger ejaculations, or improve your libido, the sex pills listed above may help.

In our opinion,Max Performer is the best male enhancement supplement for men in the UK. Ultraload is another good option, and Performer 8 and Male Extra are good alternatives.

