Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page
From MatanSponsored

Parshat Tzav: Making Meaning of the Korbanot

We explore thematic ideas behind the sacrificial order as well as religious meaning one can find in the details of their preparation.

27 March 2023, 10:43 am Edit

In this illuminating conversation with R. Yitzchak Blau, we explore thematic ideas behind the sacrificial order as well as religious meaning one can find in the details of their preparation.
This week’s episode has been donated in memory of Bella bat Yizchak Baruch.
Our series on Vayikra is titled ‘Kedusha is in the Details’ and explores the way these laws try to elevate each of our most basic human functions: food intake, bodily functions, relationships, spaces of worship, and our use of time. Listen here:

About ‘One on One from Matan’: Our series on Vayikra is titled ‘Kedusha is in the Details’ and explores the way these laws try to elevate each of our most basic human functions: food intake, bodily functions, relationships, spaces of worship, and our use of time. ‘One on One’ is produced by Matan – The Sadie Rennert Women’s Institute for Torah Study.

Subscribe to ‘One on One from Matan’ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or wherever you listen.

read more:
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.