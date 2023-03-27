Parshat Tzav: Making Meaning of the Korbanot

In this illuminating conversation with R. Yitzchak Blau, we explore thematic ideas behind the sacrificial order as well as religious meaning one can find in the details of their preparation.

This week’s episode has been donated in memory of Bella bat Yizchak Baruch.

Our series on Vayikra is titled ‘Kedusha is in the Details’ and explores the way these laws try to elevate each of our most basic human functions: food intake, bodily functions, relationships, spaces of worship, and our use of time. Listen here:

