Syrian national arrested after strolling across border into Israel

A Syrian national was arrested overnight Tuesday after he crossed the border near Mount Hermon, the army said in a statement Wednesday.

The man reportedly walked a few kilometers through Israeli territory until he was arrested by the Israel Defense Forces close the Mount Hermon ski resort site.

He was found to be unarmed and his motives were not clear.

According to Channel 12 TV news he crossed at a point where there is no border fence.

The army said the man appears to suffer from a mental illness and he was handed over to the Shin Bet security service for questioning.