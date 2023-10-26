Join our Community
Taken captive: Mom and 3 kids, as father defended kibbutz

Avihai Brodetz returned to his Kfar Aza home, wounded from fighting terrorists, to find his entire family gone

By ToI Staff 26 October 2023, 10:15 pm 2 Edit
The Brodetz family, mom Hagar and kids Ofri, Yuval and Oriya have been missing from Kibbutz Kfar Aza since the Hamas assault on October 7, 2023 (Courtesy)
The Brodetz family, mom Hagar and kids Ofri, Yuval and Oriya have been missing from Kibbutz Kfar Aza since the Hamas assault on October 7, 2023 (Courtesy)

Hagar, 40, Ofri, 10, Yuval, 9 and Oriya Brodetz, 4, were abducted by Hamas terrorists from their Kfar Aza home when the kibbutz was attacked on October 7.

Avihai Brodetz, their husband and father, was defending the kibbutz while his family was hiding in their sealed room. When he returned wounded to find his family, they were gone and he thought they were dead.

Several days later, he heard from the kibbutz that all four were still alive, and were seen being abducted by the Hamas gunman, along with Avigail Idan, the three-year-old daughter of neighbor Roye Idan.

“I felt like I won the lottery,” Brodetz told ABC News, upon hearing that his family wasn’t killed, but had been abducted to Gaza.

(Roye Idan and his wife Smadar were both killed during the assault, while their two older children hid in the house and the youngest, Avigail, ran to the Brodetz home.)

Ofri Brodetz just marked her 10th birthday in Gaza, while her father, Avihai, was one of the first people to sit outside the Defense Ministry offices in Tel Aviv, demanding the safe return of all the hostages.

He sat with his dog and a sign that reads, “My family is in Gaza.”

“I’m full of hope that that situation will end,” Brodetz told ABC.

