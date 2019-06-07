Teen girl dies after falling from sixth-story apartment
Unclear how Beersheba girl fell during night but family member says it may have been related to attempt to open window to let in cool air
A Beersheba teen was killed after apparently falling from her family’s sixth-story apartment overnight, paramedics said early Friday morning.
The girl, 14, was found in the building’s courtyard around 5:00 a.m. and declared dead at the scene, a medic for the Magen David Adom ambulance service said in a statement to the media.
It was not immediately clear how the girl managed to fall from the Steinberg Street building or when she fell.
A family member told the Ynet news site she may have tried to open a window during the night to let in cool air.
Police have opened an investigation.
read more:
less
comments