Teen girl dies after falling from sixth-story apartment
search
home page

Teen girl dies after falling from sixth-story apartment

Unclear how Beersheba girl fell during night but family member says it may have been related to attempt to open window to let in cool air

By TOI staff Today, 8:28 am 0 Edit
An apartment building on Steinberg street in Beersheba. (screen capture: Google Maps Street View)
An apartment building on Steinberg street in Beersheba. (screen capture: Google Maps Street View)

A Beersheba teen was killed after apparently falling from her family’s sixth-story apartment overnight, paramedics said early Friday morning.

The girl, 14, was found in the building’s courtyard around 5:00 a.m. and declared dead at the scene, a medic for the Magen David Adom ambulance service said in a statement to the media.

It was not immediately clear how the girl managed to fall from the Steinberg Street building or when she fell.

A family member told the Ynet news site she may have tried to open a window during the night to let in cool air.

Police have opened an investigation.

read more:
less
comments
more