Teen girl dies after falling from sixth-story apartment

A Beersheba teen was killed after apparently falling from her family’s sixth-story apartment overnight, paramedics said early Friday morning.

The girl, 14, was found in the building’s courtyard around 5:00 a.m. and declared dead at the scene, a medic for the Magen David Adom ambulance service said in a statement to the media.

It was not immediately clear how the girl managed to fall from the Steinberg Street building or when she fell.

A family member told the Ynet news site she may have tried to open a window during the night to let in cool air.

Police have opened an investigation.