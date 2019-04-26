Tel Aviv yeshiva of rabbi slain in terror attack vandalized

South Tel Aviv’s Oz V’emuna hesder yeshiva was vandalized Friday night, with its gate ripped off its hinges, the Ynet news site reported.

Police arrived on the scene and were investigating the incident.

The yeshiva was until last month headed by Rabbi Achiad Ettinger, a 47-year-old father of 12 who was killed in a terror attack in the northern West Bank.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Ettinger was the founder of the yeshiva, which combines Torah study with military service for young men.

In the attack, terror suspect Omar Abu Laila, 19, stabbed soldier Gal Keidan near Ariel Junction. He then managed to snatch his weapon and opened fire at passing vehicles, hitting and gravely injuring Ettinger. The rabbi later died of his wounds.

Abu Laila stole Ettinger’s car and fled the scene. He then drove to the nearby Gitai Junction, where he opened fire again, wounding soldier Alexander Dvorsky, before fleeing on foot into the nearby village of Burqin.

Abu Laila was killed in a shootout with troops near Ramallah later that week, following a manhunt.