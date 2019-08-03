‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ exhibit to open in New York in August

JTA — Fans of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” will soon be able to immerse themselves in Midge Maisel’s very Jewish 1950s New York.

The Paley Center for Media in New York announced Wednesday that it is putting on an interactive exhibit about the hit Amazon series. Visitors will be able to view sets, costumes and makeup from the show. The exhibit will also show how various episodes from the series were created.

“The world of Maisel has captured the hearts of television viewers and we’re thrilled to offer fans this fun and immersive trip through her marvelous world,” the center’s president and CEO, Maureen J. Reidy, said in a statement.

The exhibit runs from August 10 to September 6.

The show, about a Jewish homemaker who becomes a standup comedian, was created by husband-wife duo Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino and has been renewed for a third season. Last month, it was nominated for an Emmy for outstanding comedy series.