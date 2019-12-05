Tira man who killed restaurant owner shot dead by pursuing cop

The suspected murderer of a restaurant owner in the central Arab Israeli town of Tira was himself shot and killed by a pursuing police officer on Wednesday night.

A 33-year-old owner of a shawarma restaurant was in his establishment when he was shot and seriously wounded by a man police later identified as 49-year-old Akel Da’es.

An officer patrolling nearby reportedly witnessed the shooting, spotted Da’es fleeing, and gave chase after the armed man. The cop opened fire, seriously wounding the suspect.

Both wounded men were rushed to Meir Hospital in neighboring Kfar Saba by Magen David Adom rescuers, but doctors were forced to pronounce them dead about an hour later.

Police have launched an investigation of the restaurant owner’s murder, and have not yet released any information as to a possible motive. The Police Internal Investigations Department in the Justice Ministry launched its own investigation into the deadly shooting of Da’es, as required by law.

Recent months have seen a wave of killings and crime in the Arab Israeli community. Police say there have been more than 70 killings in Arab communities this year, nearly as many as in each of the past two years, when Arabs, who are 20 percent of the general population, made up more than half of all murder victims nationwide.

Arab leaders say Israeli police largely ignore the violence in their communities, everything from family feuds and mafia turf wars to domestic violence and so-called honor killings.