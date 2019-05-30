Tri-city storytelling hour launches Hebrew Book Week

Israel celebrates its identity as a people of the book with Hebrew Book Week, celebrated June 12-22 in Tel Aviv (Kikar Rabin), Jerusalem (the First Station), and Haifa (Hecht Garden), and some outlying towns and cities dedicating individual days.

As every year, local publishers will be setting up stands at the three major locations and selling books at discounted prices. There will also be talks with authors, writing workshops and book signings throughout Hebrew Book Week, with days and times listed on the event website.

The opening day of Hebrew Book Week will include a tri-city public book reading on June 12, at 6 p.m., in the three major locations.

Actress Gila Almagor, storyteller Jackie Levy and Haifa Mayor Einat Kalisch Rotem will read Levy’s children’s book, “Sweet Letters,” from the main stages in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Haifa.

The event is part of Hebrew Book Week’s cooperation with PJ Library, or Sifriyat Pajama, an American children’s book reading organization that distributes books to kindergarten, elementary school-age children and pre-teens in the US, Israel and several locations throughout Europe.