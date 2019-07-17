Trump aide Conway asks Jewish reporter, ‘What’s your ethnicity?’
search
home page

Trump aide Conway asks Jewish reporter, ‘What’s your ethnicity?’

Counselor to US president asks question in response to query over which nations Trump was referring to when he said American politicians should go back to their countries of origin

By AP Today, 3:09 am 0 Edit
Counselor to US President Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway, speaks with reporters at the White House, July 16, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Counselor to US President Donald Trump, Kellyanne Conway, speaks with reporters at the White House, July 16, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

NEW YORK — White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said Tuesday she meant no disrespect in asking a reporter to reveal his ethnicity.

Her question came during an informal press gathering Tuesday when reporter Andrew Feinberg asked her about President Donald Trump’s tweets regarding freshmen Democratic congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley and Ilhan Omar. Feinberg wondered what countries Trump was referring to when he suggested the American politicians should return to their countries of origin.

Conway replied, “What’s your ethnicity?”

After a brief pause, Feinberg asked why that was relevant to his question.

Conway, who said she is of Italian and Irish descent, tweeted later that she was trying to make the point that “We are all from somewhere else ‘originally.'”

Feinberg works for the technology publication Breakfast Media.

read more:
less
Earth day at IDC Herzliya (Photo: IDC)
Promoted Content
Feeding 10 billion people
IDC Herzliya’s dual Sustainability & Government major teaches its students to build a new, sustainable food production system
comments
more