Trump says Ruth Bader Ginsburg ‘led an amazing life’

US President Donald Trump said US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg led an “amazing life” from the campaign trail Friday, after learning that the liberal icon had died.

Trump, campaigning in Minnesota, was on stage at a rally when the news of the hugely popular justice’s death broke, and was informed of her passing by reporters after his speech.

“She just died?” he said, according to a pool report. “I didn’t know that. She led an amazing life, what else can you say?”

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

He also referred to Ginsburg as “an amazing woman.”

Ginsburg died Friday of complications from cancer at the age of 87. The news of her death broke shortly after Trump began to address the campaign rally.

Trump spoke obliquely about future Supreme Court vacancies but did not mention the late justice during nearly two hours of remarks.

Ginsburg was a key liberal vote on the court, and her death leaves a vacancy that will spur a fight over her replacement with less than seven weeks before the election.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell declined to hold confirmation hearings for president Barack Obama’s court pick to replace Antonin Scalia when the justice died in February 2016. He cited the reason as it being an election year.

But McConnell said Friday that the Senate will vote on whomever Trump picks to replace Ginsburg.