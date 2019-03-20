Trump to host Netanyahu at White House next week, 2 weeks before election

US President Donald Trump will host Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington next week, the White House confirmed Wednesday, just two weeks before Israelis go to the polls for national elections on April 9.

Netanyahu and Trump will hold a “working meeting” on Monday, followed by a dinner at the White House on Tuesday, the US administration said in a statement.

“The president and the prime minister will discuss their countries’ shared interests and actions in the Middle East,” the statement said.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The prime minister will be in Washington to address the annual conference of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, which runs from March 24 through 26.

While Netanyahu met with Trump last year while in Washington to speak at the pro-Israel lobby, this year’s meeting comes two weeks before general elections in Israel.

Netanyahu has touted his close ties with the US president as part of his campaign and his Likud party recently put up large posters at major intersections in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv of the two leaders shaking hands.

Trump later shared a picture of the poster on his Instagram account, which the US Embassy in Israel insisted was not an endorsement of the prime minister.

The US president enjoys high levels of support among Israelis and has been praised in Israel for recognizing Jerusalem as the country’s capital and pulling out of the 2015 international nuclear deal meant to limit Iran’s nuclear program, which Netanyahu strongly opposed.

The White House announcement of Netanyahu’s visit came as the prime minister hosted US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at his office in Jerusalem.

A State Department official told reporters last week that Pompeo’s visit was meant to show the United States’ “unwavering commitment” to the Jewish state and said he was meeting with Netanyahu as Israel’s head of government.

Also set to speak at AIPAC next week is Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz, a former military chief who has emerged as Netanyahu’s chief election rival.

A spokesperson for Blue and White told The Times of Israel that Gantz will not meet with Trump while in Washington next week.

Asked if it is fair that the president will only be meeting with Netanyahu and not Gantz, the spokesperson said it “wouldn’t be respectful to invite a candidate or challenger to meet at the White House.”

“Netanyahu is the incumbent and that is understood,” the spokesperson said.

Raoul Wootliff contributed to this report.