Two men killed in shootings in Jaffa and near Haifa

A young man was shot dead in a Jaffa street Monday night. Police were investigating the incident, and suspect the murder may have been an underworld hit.

The man, aged around 20, was rushed to Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, where he was pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, in the Haifa suburb of Kiryat Tivon a man in his 60s was critically wounded, after being shot near a shopping center. He was taken to Haifa’s Rambam Hospital, where he was declared dead.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Police said the circumstances of the shooting were not yet clear.

In both cases, authorities were hunting for the shooters. Both incidents were believed to be criminally motivated, rather than terror attacks.