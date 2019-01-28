Two men killed in shootings in Jaffa and near Haifa
Police hunting for shooters, believe incidents criminal in nature, with at least one potentially tied to underworld activities
A young man was shot dead in a Jaffa street Monday night. Police were investigating the incident, and suspect the murder may have been an underworld hit.
The man, aged around 20, was rushed to Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, where he was pronounced dead.
Meanwhile, in the Haifa suburb of Kiryat Tivon a man in his 60s was critically wounded, after being shot near a shopping center. He was taken to Haifa’s Rambam Hospital, where he was declared dead.
Police said the circumstances of the shooting were not yet clear.
In both cases, authorities were hunting for the shooters. Both incidents were believed to be criminally motivated, rather than terror attacks.
