UK neo-Nazi who planned to kill lawmaker jailed for life

Report says Jack Renshaw gave Nazi salute as he was led out of court; he was accused of being a member of outlawed group National Action

By AP and TOI staff Today, 10:18 pm 0 Edit
Undated handout photo issued by Greater Manchester Police of Jack Renshaw. A judge in Britain sentenced Renshaw, an alleged member of a banned British neo-Nazi group, to life in prison on Friday May 17, 2019 for planning to murder British Labour MP Rosie Cooper. (Greater Manchester Police via AP)
Undated handout photo issued by Greater Manchester Police of Jack Renshaw. A judge in Britain sentenced Renshaw, an alleged member of a banned British neo-Nazi group, to life in prison on Friday May 17, 2019 for planning to murder British Labour MP Rosie Cooper. (Greater Manchester Police via AP)

LONDON — A judge in Britain on Friday sentenced an alleged member of a banned British neo-Nazi group to life in prison for planning to murder a UK lawmaker.

Jack Renshaw had pleaded guilty to buying a machete and intending to kill Labour Party lawmaker Rosie Cooper and threatening to slay a police officer.

Sky news reported that Renshaw appeared to give the Nazi salute as he was led out of the court while several supporters shouted “we are with you, Jack.”

High Court Judge Maura McGowan told Renshaw on Friday “this is a case in which only a sentence of life imprisonment can meet the appalling seriousness of your offending.”

Rosie Cooper MP (Courtesy)

Cooper said she hoped this was the last time a politician is threatened. “I believe today justice has been served. Not for me personally, but for every MP (member of parliament) and public servant, and for our democratic way of life which affords us the privilege of free speech, without fear of violent retribution.”

Renshaw pleaded guilty to preparing acts of terrorism as he went on trial alongside five other alleged members of the outlawed group National Action. All six deny belonging to the group.

Prosecutors say Renshaw planned to kill both Cooper and a police officer who had previously interviewed him about alleged race-hate offenses.

Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson said Renshaw’s goal was “to kill for National Action and White Jihad,” and to “revenge himself on those he considered to be persecuting him.”

Prosecutors said the plot was approved by National Action, but foiled when a disenchanted member of the group reported it to an anti-racism organization.

The British government banned National Action in 2016, describing it as a “virulently racist, anti-Semitic and homophobic” neo-Nazi organization. The group had praised Thomas Mair, a far-right extremist who murdered Labour Party lawmaker Jo Cox in 2016.

