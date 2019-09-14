UK’s Johnson tries, fails to blow Jewish horn
British PM takes a break from ongoing political crises to attempt to sound horn handed to him by a woman on the street

By TOI staff Today, 7:35 pm 0 Edit
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson attempts to sound a shofar in video published on September 13, 2019. (Screenshot/Channel 5 News)
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson took a break from dealing with Brexit-related political crises this week, only to encounter a plight of a different kind when he tried and failed to blow a shofar.

Johnson was on the street in the English city of Doncaster when a woman approached him with the traditional Jewish horn, according to a video posted online by the UK’s Channel 5 News on Friday.

“Would you blow the holy shofar? It’s from Israel. It’s like a trumpet so you have to blow it like a trumpet,” she said.

Johnson took the shofar and asked his adviser if he could blow it. His adviser immediately shot down the suggestion.

“Am I allowed to?” Johnson asked the woman. “Are you sure? Maybe I’m not authorized.”

“God has authorized you,” the woman said.

Johnson then attempted to sound the horn, unsuccessfully.

“Shofar so good,” he quipped, handing the horn back to the woman.

Oddly enough, it wasn’t Johnson’s first time failing to sound a shofar. Video from 2011 shows the then-mayor of London attempting to blow a shofar alongside the city’s chief rabbi.

After receiving some instruction, Johnson managed to produce some sound from the instrument.

