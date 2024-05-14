UN sexual violence envoy pulls out of Security Council briefing on Hamas hostages

The UN’s special representative on sexual violence in conflict Pramila Patten pulled out of a Security Council session where she was supposed to brief members about the hostages taken by Hamas on October 7, a UN diplomat told The Times of Israel on Tuesday.

Invitations to the Thursday event organized by the United States Mission the United Nations were sent to Security Council members last week and obtained by The Times of Israel. The session is titled “Condemning hostage taking in Israel on October 7 as a psychological tool of terrorism.”

Patten — the UN special representative whose purview most closely overlaps with the topic — was named as the first of three briefers along with a civil society representative and a released Israeli hostage or relative of a hostage.

But in the updated invitations — or “concept notes” — sent out to members on Monday and also obtained by The Times of Israel, Patten was no longer listed among the briefers.

A UN diplomat said on condition of anonymity that Patten’s withdrawal was not due to scheduling issues.

The diplomat hinted that the decision was politically motivated, as her office has faced pressure not to be seen as prioritizing the plight of the Israeli hostages over that of the Palestinians caught in the middle of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza.

Patten’s office did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

Organizers are still working to secure the attendance of a different senior UN official to brief Security Council members instead of Patten, the UN diplomat said.

Thursday’s event will be an informal one, after the Security Council already held a formal hearing in March to discuss the report compiled by Patten, which found that there was “clear and convincing information” to indicate that hostages held captive in Gaza were subjected to “sexual violence including rape, sexualized torture, cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment.”

But the US mission organized Thursday’s session to raise additional awareness regarding the issue, as it has repeatedly criticized the international community for not paying sufficient attention to the plight of the remaining 132 hostages and to the crimes perpetrated by Hamas.

The meeting “will focus on the demand that Hamas and other armed groups immediately and unconditionally release all hostages being held in Gaza,” reads the invitation.

It will also “aim to highlight the long-term health and psychological impact of hostage-taking not only on those held, but those left behind, and therefore will seek to identify steps the Security Council can take to address and deter hostage-taking and the related use of physical and emotional abuse and mental anguish as tactics of terrorism.”

“Participants will discuss how to facilitate immediate access for humanitarian actors or neutral intermediaries, so that they may assist those individuals held by non-state actors, including terrorist groups, and support efforts to inform families about the welfare and whereabouts of their family members,” the invitation adds.

Last month, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres declined to include Hamas in a report compiled by his office on organizations suspected of committing acts of sexual violence during conflict, infuriating Israel.

The document, titled “Conflict-related sexual violence,” and published as a “Report of the Secretary-General,” noted there is evidence that sex crimes were committed during the Palestinian terror group Hamas’s devastating October 7 attack on Israel, but did not specifically attribute responsibility to Hamas.

In his report, Guterres referenced the assessment made by Patten in her own report, but argued that it wasn’t “investigative in nature and given its limited duration, did not draw conclusions on attribution to specific armed groups or determine prevalence of incidents of conflict-related sexual violence during and after the attacks of 7 October. Such a determination would require a fully-fledged investigation.”

On October 7, Hamas led a massive cross-border attack on Israel that killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians. Two-hundred and fifty-two people were also taken hostage.

Israel responded by launching a war in Gaza to topple Hamas that has killed some 35,000 Palestinians, according to the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry. The UN says some 24,000 fatalities have been identified at hospitals at this time. The rest of the total figure is based on murkier Hamas “media reports.” It also includes some 15,000 terror operatives Israel says it has killed in battle. Israel also says it killed some 1,000 terrorists inside Israel on October 7. Two-hundred and seventy-two Israeli soldiers have been killed fighting in Gaza.