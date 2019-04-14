Unfit to stand trial, woman committed for 25 years for drowning 4-year-old son

The Beersheba District Court ruled Sunday that a woman who drowned her four-year-old son in February should be committed to a psychiatric hospital for up to 25 years.

The court decided the woman was unfit to stand trial.

The four-year-old boy died a day after he was held under the water in a bathtub in the southern city of Eilat earlier this year. Police immediately arrested the boy’s mother on suspicion that she drowned the child and the Southern District Attorney’s Office later said it would file murder charges against her.

The public defenders assigned to represent the woman welcomed Sunday’s ruling, saying: “This is a terrible tragedy. Since the event, the mother has been in a very difficult mental state. We welcome the humane decision and hope that the medical treatment will help.”

The couple’s neighbors claimed they heard the woman’s partner yell “you killed him” when he returned to the family home the evening the child died.

After days of legal wrangling, the Beersheba District Court ruled that the child’s body could be released for burial in Ukraine, where his father lives.

Last year, a month-old baby drowned in a hotel hot tub in the southern city of Ashdod. The infant’s 28-year-old mother had a history of mental health issues and admitted she killed her son, telling investigators she held him underwater because a divine voice told her he would emerge from it as a grown man.

In her case as well, the Beersheba District Court ordered she be hospitalized for up to 25 years after ruling she was not fit to stand trial.