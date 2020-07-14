US federal judge rejects $19 million settlement with Harvey Weinstein accusers

JTA — A federal judge has rejected a $19 million settlement for women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

District Judge Alvin Hellerstein in New York objected to several aspects of the class-action settlement agreed upon about two weeks ago, Variety reported. Tuesday’s ruling noted specifically how the agreement handles the claims of women who did not come forward for the lawsuit and the millions of dollars that Weinstein and his company will pay out in attorneys’ fees.

Hellerstein believes the women had such varying experiences with Weinstein that the case is not appropriate as a class action, according to Variety.

“The idea that Harvey Weinstein can get a defense fund ahead of the claimants is obnoxious,” he said at the hearing, according to reports. “The idea you can regulate the claims of people not in the settlement — I can’t subscribe to that.”

The settlement would have used money paid out by the Weinstein Company’s insurance company to establish funds for class-action claimants, individual plaintiffs, the company’s creditors, defense attorneys working for Weinstein and his firm’s officers and directors.

Three of the plaintiffs in the class-action suit had objected to the settlement.

Weinstein was convicted of rape and sexual assault in February in New York and sentenced to 23 years in prison. He still faces charges in a separate case in Los Angeles.