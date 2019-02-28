White House: Trump, Kim summit ends early without reaching a deal

US President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un have failed to reach an agreement at their second summit in Vietnam, but talks between the two nations will continue in the future.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Thursday the two leaders discussed denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

“No agreement was reached at this time, but their respective teams look forward to meeting in the future,” she said.

Still, Sanders described the meetings between Trump and Kim as “very good and constructive.”

Trump and Kim departed the hotel where they have been holding summit negotiations far earlier than planned on Thursday. A joint agreement signing ceremony was scrapped.

The two men who once traded personal insults and threats of destruction were holding their second meeting in eight months, with analysts stressing it needs to produce more concrete progress than their initial historic get-together in Singapore.

The Singapore summit resulted in cozy images but only a vague commitment from Kim to “work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula.” Diplomacy has since stalled amid disagreements on what that actually means.

As they sat down for Thursday’s formal discussions in Hanoi, Trump said he was in “no rush” to seal a deal and that “speed was not that important” to him as long as the North’s pause in missile and nuclear testing continued.