Woman, 31, stabbed to death in Holon; husband arrested

A 31-year-old woman was found dead in an apartment in the southern Tel Aviv suburb of Holon on Tuesday.

After a brief manhunt Tuesday evening, police arrested her husband as the primary suspect in the murder.

Police said multiple stab wounds were found on her body. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Magen David Adom rescuers.

An initial investigation revealed that the couple had argued in their apartment. As the husband grew violent, the woman fled to the apartment building’s stairwell, where the man allegedly followed her and stabbed her to death.

The couple’s 14-year-old son, who witnessed the murder, called police.

Hebrew media reports said the man was released from prison last month, after serving a 10-month term for assaulting his wife.

It was the second reported act of serious violence against a woman by her partner in under a week. A man stabbed his girlfriend at an Afula supermarket on Wednesday. He was arrested and confessed to the attack, which left his girlfriend hospitalized with moderate wounds. He explained to police that she had planned to leave him.

Earlier this month, a 45-year-old woman was shot dead by an intruder in front of her husband in their Lod home. A police investigation led to the arrest of a family member.