Woman killed in collision between car and truck on deadly highway

A woman in her 20s was killed Wednesday morning when her car collided with a truck on Route 90 in the eastern West Bank.

Magen David Adom paramedics declared her dead at the scene near the Argaman settlement.

The truck driver was lightly injured. Images of the aftermath showed the car badly crushed between the truck and the roadside barrier.

Police opened an investigation into the incident.

Route 90, which is Israel’s longest road, runs along Israel’s eastern border from Metula in the north to Eilat in the south. Most of the road is decades-old and currently features only one lane in each direction, with no divider. Its length and characteristics have made it one of the country’s deadliest routes.

A numbers of fatal crashes in recent years have sparked calls for significant safety upgrades on the road, which also traverses the West Bank.

Three people have killed on the highway since the beginning of the month, according to Or Yarok, the non-government road safety lobby group. Over the past decade, 125 people have been killed on the road, the group said, citing figures from the the National Road Safety Authority.

Twenty-two people have died in traffic accidents on the country’s roads since the beginning of the year, NRSA figures show.

The year 2019 saw a spike in traffic deaths, with 355 people killed, up from 316 the year earlier, according to the Transportation Ministry.