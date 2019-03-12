Woman raped abroad by Palestinian in 2003 to be recognized as terror victim

An Israeli woman who was sexually assaulted by a Palestinian man in the Netherlands in 2003 will be recognized as a terror victim, the Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

Her new status “as a casualty of hostile action, under the Benefits to Victims of Hostile Actions Law” will entitle the woman to receive state-funded support and welfare benefits from the National Insurance Institute’s department for terror victims.

The woman’s request to be recognized as a victim of terror was passed on by National Insurance Agency to the Defense Ministry at the end of 2018.

No further details about the assault or the victim, who was said to be in her thirties at the time of the assault, were provided by the Defense Ministry statement.

“There are reasonable grounds to claim that the attack was nationalistically motivated,” the statement said. “As such, the plaintiff was recognized as a casualty and victim of hostile action.”

The ruling comes after last month an Israeli woman, Ori Ansbacher, 19, was raped and murdered on the outskirts of Jerusalem. The suspect, a Palestinian man from the West Bank town of Hebron, confessed to the the attack and reportedly said he did it for nationalist reasons. He was charged last week.