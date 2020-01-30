Yeshiva U men’s basketball earns first national US ranking

JTA — The Yeshiva University’s men’s basketball team has been ranked in the US’s Division III Top 25 for the first time.

In the D3hoops.com’s poll, released Monday, the Maccabees are ranked No. 24, one spot ahead of Brandeis, a Jewish-sponsored, nonsectarian research university. Swarthmore is ranked No. 1.

The Maccabees have a 14-1 record overall and are in first place in the Skyline League with a 7-0 mark.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

The Top 25 is voted on by a panel of 25 coaches, sports information directors, and reporters from across the country.

In 2018, Yeshiva qualified for the NCAA Division III basketball tournament for the first time, but was eliminated in the first round.

Division III institutions do not offer scholarships to their student-athletes.