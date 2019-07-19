2 men killed by gunfire in spate of overnight shootings in north

Two men were killed and another was seriously injured in three separate shootings in northern Israel overnight Thursday-Friday.

No suspects have been arrested in the string of shootings in Pardes Hannah, Shfaram and Tur’an.

In Pardes Hannah, a 40-year-old man was pronounced dead from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

Hebrew media reports said the man, who was found bullet-riddled outside his car, was a member of a prominent crime family in central Israel.

The killing, which took place around 1 a.m., was being investigated as a suspected gangland hit.

A short while later, a 23-year-old man was mortally wounded in Shfaram by gunfire.

Medics who arrived at the scene pronounced the man dead. The victim was not immediately identified.

Police have launched an investigation into the case, which reports suggested was related to a family dispute.

In a third incident, a man was seriously injured in a shooting in Tur’an in northern Israel. He was taken to Rambam Medical Center in Haifa for treatment.

The gunman fled the scene and has yet to be apprehended.

The victims in the three shootings were not immediately identified by name.