2-year-old Palestinian girl dies after being hit by car near Jerusalem

A 2-year-old Palestinian girl was run over and killed overnight by an Israeli car that reversed into her in the West Bank town of Al-Ram, Israel Police said Thursday morning.

The girl was taken to the hospital in serious condition where she was later declared dead.

Police said they questioned the driver of the vehicle, an East Jerusalem resident, and then revoked his license.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

An investigation of the incident was opened, but the man was not arrested.

Al-Ram is situated in the West Bank adjacent to the Jerusalem municipal boundary. Though the Palestinian Authority maintains civil control there, Israeli police can operate there in some cases as part of ongoing cooperation between Israel and the PA.

In another fatal incident a man, 20, died Wednesday following a traffic accident on the Begin highway in Jerusalem, when the car he was in crashed into a truck.

The man was taken to Shaare Zedek Medical Center with multiple injuries. He underwent emergency surgery but doctors were unable to save his life, the hospital said in a statement.

A second man, 30, who was also in the vehicle, was seriously injured and taken to the capital’s Hadassah Hospital Ein Kerem.

2 חרדים "נפצעו קשה ואנוש": התנגשו במשאית חונה ליד מחלף בן ציוןhttps://t.co/71dQT222JW (וידאו: דוברות 'איחוד הצלה') pic.twitter.com/476ptnAZag — חרדים10 (@charedim10) December 11, 2019

According to the Haredim10 website, both men were foreign students at the ultra-Orthodox Mir yeshiva seminary.

The Jerusalem death brought the number of fatalities on the roads in 2019 to 325. Last year 316 people were killed in traffic accidents.

Fifteen people have been killed in traffic accidents since the beginning of December.