3 players for Austrian soccer team positive for virus after playing Israelis

Austrian champion team Salzburg announced Sunday that three of its players had tested positive for coronavirus, days after its midweek Champions League playoff game against Maccabi Tel Aviv.

The Israeli team said there were no new cases among those who had played in the game, Channel 12 news reported.

Seven Maccabi Tel Aviv players were excluded from the squad for the first leg of the qualifying playoff round after they tested positive for coronavirus.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“In the coronavirus tests conducted yesterday, no new infections were found among the players. Another team member who is not part of the senior team was found to be positive (borderline) and he will go into isolation,” Maccabi Tel Aviv said in a statement.

In a statement on its social media channels, Salzburg said that none of the three players was currently displaying symptoms and all of them were now in quarantine.

Salzburg team members will not be available to play for the Austrian national team for the next two weeks.

Salzburg beat Maccabi 3-1 in the second leg of the qualifying playoff round on Wednesday, advancing 5-2 on aggregate.