4 Palestinians attack army post near Jenin, are shot by troops

Four Palestinians were shot and wounded by Israeli troops after they allegedly hurled explosive devices at an army post in the northern West Bank early Monday morning, according to the military.

The Israel Defense Forces said troops carrying out “proactive activity” near Yabed, west of Jenin, opened fire at the Palestinian suspects, who were allegedly hurling makeshift bombs from a passing vehicle at a nearby post.

The IDF said that during the attack, gunfire was also heard in the area.

The soldiers detained three of the wounded suspects, while a fourth was taken by Palestinian medics to a hospital in Jenin. The Palestinian Authority health ministry said he was listed in serious condition.

The conditions of the other three suspects, held by the IDF, were not immediately clear. The IDF said troops also seized their vehicle.

No soldiers were hurt in the incident, the military said.

The IDF said Monday morning that troops detained 16 wanted Palestinians during overnight raids throughout the West Bank, with clashes in some areas.

Violence has surged across the West Bank over the past year and a half, with a rise in Palestinian shooting attacks against Israeli civilians and troops, near-nightly arrest raids by the military, and an uptick in revenge attacks by extremist Jewish settlers against Palestinians.

A string of Palestinian attacks in Israel and the West Bank since the beginning of the year have left 27 civilians and two soldiers dead, and several others seriously wounded.

According to a tally by The Times of Israel, 175 West Bank Palestinians have been killed during the same period — most of them during clashes with security forces or while carrying out attacks, but some were uninvolved civilians and others were killed under unclear circumstances, including by armed Israeli settlers.