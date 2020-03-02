70-year-old man killed, wife seriously injured in attack in Lod
Police in central city arrest suspect on suspicion of murder; man reportedly knew the couple
A 70-year-old man was killed Monday after he was attacked in an apartment in the central city of Lod.
The man’s wife, 60, was seriously hurt in the incident, the Magen David Adom ambulance service said. She was taken to Sheba Medical Center in Tel Hashomer to be treated for a head injury.
There was no immediate information on the victims’ identities.
Police arrested a man who was at the apartment on suspicion of murder.
According to Hebrew media reports, the man knew the couple and attacked them with a rock.
comments