84 new virus cases reported in West Bank as Ramallah calls emergency meeting

The Palestinian Authority on Saturday recorded 84 new coronavirus cases over the past day, the official Wafa news agency reported.

According to the Kan public broadcaster, the number of active patients in the West Bank and Gaza now stands at 369, with 243 of those in and around Hebron over the past week.

The report also said the number of active cases in the West Bank had double over the past three days, having stood at 155 on Wednesday.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Palestinian leadership was set to hold an emergency meeting Saturday night on the rise in infections and steps to halt the spread of the disease.

On Friday, major West Bank cities, including Hebron, announced limited lockdowns as the Palestinian Authority prepared for what it feared is a second wave of its coronavirus outbreak.

PA authorities in Nablus and Hebron ordered the closure of public areas such as wedding halls and restaurants. The hard-hit villages of Halhoul and Tafouh, outside of Hebron, were issued shelter-in-place orders.

Mosques and churches were closed again across the West Bank and Palestinians have been urged to pray at home. During the previous lockdown, public demands to pray in mosques caused friction between residents and security forces.

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh announced that the PA coronavirus committee and the Palestinian Security Council will convene on Saturday to discuss an emergency response to the virus’ resurgence. Shtayyeh previously said he is willing to order a return to a wide-scale lockdown in the event of a second wave.

The nature of the outbreak is different this time, Palestinian health authorities reported.

Unlike previous local outbreaks, which were mostly isolated in small villages, the current outbreak seems to be spreading all over the West Bank. The largest spikes have been reported in and around Nablus and Hebron, but Ramallah, Bethlehem, and other major population centers have also reported new infections.

Since restrictions were eased in late May after the Eid al-Fitr holiday, isolated cases have appeared in small villages in the West Bank. In each case, Palestinian health authorities were able to trace the source of the infection — usually, they reported, workers returning from Israel, or family members visiting relatives from the Israeli Negev — and contain the outbreak by ordering those exposed into quarantine.

Palestinian officials emphasized that many of the cases recorded in the second wave have unknown origins, raising fears of undetected community spread.

The new wave of infections finds the West Bank in a more delicate position than during the previous lockdown in April and May. The PA is now in the grip of a major financial crisis and has been unable to pay its employees — whose wages constitute around 20 percent of Palestinian GDP — for weeks.

Last week, Ramallah rejected the transfer of tax revenues it receives every month from Israel, which amounted to around 85% of its budget after the coronavirus crisis began in March. In April it received double the usual cash transfer from the Israeli government, according to Palestinian Authority financial reports.

The Palestinian Authority has moved to void understandings and end coordination with Israel over its plans to annex parts of the West Bank.

Aaron Boxerman contributed to this report.