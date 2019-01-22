Announcing ToI’s 2019 Election Debate, and on-stage interviews with top pols

Ahead of April 9’s elections, The Times of Israel is holding a series of English-language events where readers can get to hear firsthand from the candidates, learn about their parties, and delve into their policies.

At 7 p.m. on March 18, at Jerusalem’s Hirsch Theater, Beit Shmuel, near the David Citadel Hotel, we’ll be holding The Times of Israel’s flagship 2019 Election Debate. We’ll host MKs and would-be MKs from across the spectrum as they tell you, the voters, why you should vote for their parties.

The event, co-sponsored with the AACI, will be moderated by Times of Israel editor David Horovitz. Tickets here.

At 7:30 p.m., on March 13, we will be holding a second Election Debate, in Netanya, again co-sponsored with the AACI. Register for this event by calling 09-8330950 or sending an email to boxoffice@netanyaaaci.org.il.

Before that, in Tel Aviv, The Times of Israel — in partnership with the Tel Aviv International Salon & Konrad Adenaur Stiftung — will be holding a series of one-on-one interviews with party leaders and prominent candidates:

On February 12: Ayelet Shaked of the New Right, at Hangar 11. Tickets here.

On February 21: Tamar Zandberg of Meretz, at Urban Place. Tickets here.

On March 6: Yair Lapid of Yesh Atid, at Hangar 11. Tickets here.

Watch this space for other big name one-on-ones in this series.

The Times of Israel is the market leader and fastest-growing Israel news site in the English-speaking world. Founded in 2012, based in Jerusalem, it now has over four million monthly readers and over 20 million monthly page views. Non-partisan and independent, it covers Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish world, publishes editions in French, Arabic and Persian, and maintains a vibrant, diverse and resonant blogs section. It also provides the internet platform used by its growing number of partners among the world’s leading Jewish newspapers.

The Tel Aviv International Salon is the largest speakers forum in Israel. The nonprofit organization was established in 2009 to provide a challenging and thought-provoking nonpartisan platform for the Tel Aviv young professional community. With an increasing number of motivated young adults from around the globe choosing to make Tel Aviv their home, the Salon provides a unique forum to learn, debate and discuss Israeli, Jewish and world politics, economics, society, and culture with a diverse range of engaging decision makers and leading influencers. “The Salons are politically unaffiliated and as such do not support any specific candidate or political party,” notes founder Jay Shultz. “That being said, we are passionate about Zionist activism, and championing our community of 60,000+ young leaders to get their hands dirty in the party of their choice to continue the pioneering spirit in building the State of Israel.”

AACI, the Association of Americans and Canadians in Israel, is a nonprofit organization of American and Canadian Jews who have immigrated to Israel. A resource center for Israel’s English-speaking population, AACI assists its members with all facets of aliyah and absorption into Israeli society, and has five branches throughout the country that offer absorption counseling services and social and cultural programs.