Trump says he has no regrets over how US prosecuted Iran war

US President Donald Trump says he has no regrets for how the Iran conflict has played out and would conduct it exactly how he did if given the chance for a do-over.

“I don’t believe in the word ‘regret,'” he tells Fox News in an interview.

“You can always question yourself a little bit, but if I had to do it again, I would do exactly as I did. I took out their nuclear capability,” Trump says.

The US did not target Iran’s nuclear sites in the war it launched with Israel in February. Trump has claimed Iran’s nuclear program was already completely destroyed in US strikes the previous year.

Trump dismisses suggestions that some of his supporters were upset and demoralized about the war.

“I don’t think they’re demoralized. I think they’re very proud of the fact that I’m not letting Iran have a nuclear weapon,” he says.

Trump reiterates his claim that the war will end immediately after the midterm election, if not beforehand.