Army approves measure entitling soldiers to 7 hours of sleep per night

The army on Wednesday approved a measure entitling soldiers to seven consecutive hours of sleep per night, an increase of one hour.

The provision, made via an amendment to the General Staff ordinance, will not apply to soldiers during operational activities, or during times of emergency.

Commanders will be able to grant fewer hours of sleep to their soldiers, provided they make up the lost time later. The measure took effect on Wednesday.

Army brass decided to make the amendment following recommendations from the Israel Defense Forces Medical Corps that said the additional hour of sleep would improve soldiers’ ability to function.

The decision was deliberated, and repeatedly rejected, for years, the Ynet news site reported.

According to the new directive, troops will get their sleep between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., and the IDF is required to provide them with appropriate sleeping conditions, including a place that is dark and quiet.

The order also refers to soldiers’ hour before sleep, when troops will be given time to prepare for bed by showering and changing clothes. Only a commander with at least the rank of lieutenant colonel will be allowed to shorten the pre-sleep hour, and only by 30 minutes.

Soldiers will be granted a complete night of sleep before they are released from base to go home on leave. Upon returning to base, they will be asked if they slept well during their break before resuming training and exercises to ensure safety.

The amendment will apply to students and trainees in pre-military courses. Exceptions will be allowed for applicants to combat units during tryouts for those units, with the approval of senior officers.

Soldiers carrying out operational activities will be provided four hours of sleep per night, and will receive additional hours to make up for the lost time either before or after the operation ends.

During training, officers who hold the rank of lieutenant colonel or above can decide to have soldiers stay awake for 24 consecutive hours, but must provide troops with seven consecutive hours of sleep after the exercise.

A colonel can authorize during training 36 hours without sleep, a brigadier general can allow 48 hours, and a general 72 hours.

Soldiers can have their sleep interrupted for guard duty, but must be compensated later.

Special units, such as flight squadrons, will be allowed exceptions with the approval of commanders at different levels, depending on the unit and corps.